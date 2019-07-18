Minister Marinov: The Development of Cross-Border Cooperation is an Important Factor in Guaranteeing the Security of European Citizens

Interior Minister Mladen Marinov participated in the informal meeting of the Justice and Home Affairs Council in Helsinki, the press center of the Ministry of Interior announced.



In the context of the discussion on the future of internal security in the EU, Minister Mladen Marinov underlined the importance of working cross-border cooperation as well as the implementation of the existing instruments for this. European agencies must maintain and develop their core mission - to assist Member States in meeting the priorities of the EU agenda. This support is particularly important in terms of interoperability, training and the development of state-of-the-art technologies, the interior minister said.



During a session on the future of EU migration policy, Minister Marinov stressed the need for asylum reform and created a mechanism to improve the management of the migration process to prevent future crises on the one hand and adequate mastery of already existing ones, on the other.

He identified as a key element in the discussion the fair sharing of burdens and the relationship between solidarity and responsibility.