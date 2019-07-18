Ekaterina Zaharieva Opened the Traditional Ambassador Conference in Sofia

To materialize Bulgaria's good political contacts abroad in economic results and to continue the care of Bulgarians abroad. That is why Deputy Prime Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva called for the opening of the traditional ambassadorial conference in Sofia.

The Prime Minister Boyko Borissov also speaks to our ambassadors. He noted the heavy work on forming the leadership of the new European institutions in Brussels, the unpredictable situation surrounding Brexit and the role of Bulgaria in the Euro-Atlantic perspective of the Western Balkan countries.

He thanked our diplomats for their active work during the Bulgarian EU presidency, which was declared one of the best so far.

Borissov commented on the purchase of new military equipment for our army and explained why he decided that the new F-16 fighters would be paid immediately.

