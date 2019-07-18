Ekaterina Zaharieva Opened the Traditional Ambassador Conference in Sofia

Politics » DIPLOMACY | July 18, 2019, Thursday // 18:14| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Ekaterina Zaharieva Opened the Traditional Ambassador Conference in Sofia

To materialize Bulgaria's good political contacts abroad in economic results and to continue the care of Bulgarians abroad. That is why Deputy Prime Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva called for the opening of the traditional ambassadorial conference in Sofia.

The Prime Minister Boyko Borissov also speaks to our ambassadors. He noted the heavy work on forming the leadership of the new European institutions in Brussels, the unpredictable situation surrounding Brexit and the role of Bulgaria in the Euro-Atlantic perspective of the Western Balkan countries.

He thanked our diplomats for their active work during the Bulgarian EU presidency, which was declared one of the best so far.

Borissov commented on the purchase of new military equipment for our army and explained why he decided that the new F-16 fighters would be paid immediately.

Prime Minister Borissov has urged us to pay immediately for F-16 fighters.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Brexit, Ekaterina Zaharieva, F-16, Boyko Borissov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria