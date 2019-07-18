The EC Allocates EUR 4 million to Investigative Journalism

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | July 18, 2019, Thursday // 18:11| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The EC Allocates EUR 4 million to Investigative Journalism

The European Commission today announced that it provides EUR 4.175 million to support media freedom and investigative journalism across the European Union.

The funds will be in several areas - the first is related to countering violations of media freedom, the second is for international journalistic investigations, and the third is for independent journalism.


According to the European Commission, there has recently been a worsening of media freedom in some EU countries.

In addition to funding, direct aid is also foreseen for journalists who are threatened by their investigations.

How to apply - see HERE.

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EU, European Union, journalism
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria