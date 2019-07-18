This shows the observations of computer protection specialists, writes NOVA TV.



State institutions - with the lowest data security. The business invests more times in cybersecurity. This shows the observations of computer protection specialists.

Unlike the malicious hackers who hide, Asen Kehayov is from the good or the so-called "white hats." These are the ethical hackers who take care of security.

"Our state structures are at a rather low level of information protection. We have given numerous signals, we have encountered numerous problems in their systems, but there was no reaction on their part, "said Assen Kehayov.

The recently created "Cyber ​​Map of Bulgaria" in the Cybersecurity Laboratory in Sofia Tech Park shows that over 50% of the sites in Bulgaria are not secure.

Of the more than 55 000 analyzed sites in our country, it appears that the state institutions are the most insecure. The main weakness and loopholes for attacks are old versions of non-upgraded software.

Businesses take better care of data security. "The private sector is definitely paying more attention to security for the simple reason that they invest money. The selection of people becomes much more careful. The owner keeps the customers' trust, "said Assen Kehayov.

The cyber security companies in Bulgaria are four in total. And each of them does training on ethical hacking. The course lasts for 5 days and costs around 2000 euros.

The Association of Industrial Capital in Bulgaria insist on a full investigation of the case by independent experts outside the system and assuming the respective responsibility. They insist on an immediate audit of IT security in all government institutions when introducing eGovernment as it should have been a long time to come.