The approved candidate will receive £ 22,076 per month, writes NOVA TV. 


British Queen Elizabeth II is looking for a chef who is ambitious and sticking to the extremely high standards of Buckingham Palace, according to BTA.

The approved candidate in the position of correspondence will receive a monthly salary of £ 22,076 or a lesser remuneration related to his placement and the use of food.

The new chef will be part of an established team of professionals. He will acquire knowledge and skills that will surely help him in career development.

The main job will be in London, but the person approved will also have to travel to the royal residences. The lucky man will be able to use 33 days of the year in which the official holidays are included.

Candidates' applications will be accepted by 23:55 on July 28th.

