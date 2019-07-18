Vaccine For HIV Will be Tested on Humans

Society » HEALTH | July 18, 2019, Thursday // 17:54| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Vaccine For HIV Will be Tested on Humans

Experiments with monkeys have given encouraging results, writes NOVA TV. 


A new HIV vaccine launches tests on people, hoping to find a cure for the disease, write Daily Old and Daily News.

Since nearly 40 years ago the AIDS epidemic has started, only four vaccines have reached the stage of being tested on humans. None of them proved effective.

The new vaccine uses a cytomegalovirus form of the herpesvirus family (CMV). It is weakened so that the patient will not be infected.

Injections succeeded in destroying the immunodeficiency virus, which is the equivalent of HIV in monkeys in 16 of 27 infected macaques.

"The results provide a potentially important insight into the design of the CMV-based vaccine for humans," said Professor Klaus Frucht, who is among the study's leaders.

"We significantly weakened CMV, but we still had the same immune response as the version of the vaccine developed for animals," he says.

The CMV virus can be dangerous for people, especially those with a weakened immune system. For pregnant women it can lead to damage to the fetus.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: HIV, AIDS, vaccine, health
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria