Bulgarian Foreign Minister: Investing in Cybersecurity is Needed

"Are we 100% protected in the IT era? Of course we are not. There is no state or institution which is ". This was stated in the show "Hello, Bulgaria" by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva.

"One of the new challenges is hybrid wars. Investing in cybersecurity is needed, "Zaharieva commented.

"At the Security Council, which the Prime Minister convened, we discussed how we can improve the remuneration of IT specialists in the state administration so that we attract the best because they are not competitive with the private sector that is in constant shortage of such specialists, said Zaharieva.

"Higher wages are needed. We are making a competition and no one is appearing. "

She admitted that since the beginning of the year there have been two attempts to break the MFA system but they have failed.