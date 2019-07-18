Police Officers Are Searching Apartments of Islamic Extremists due to Suspicions of Possible Plans for an Attack

German police have been running an operation against Islamists in the province of Nordrhein-Westfalen since early this morning, according to the correspondent Maria Stoyanova.

According to the security services, there is an evidence of a prepared attack.

The centre of the investigation is a dwelling in Dueren (Düren). Apartments in Cologne (Köln) are also being searched. Two men were detained for interrogation.

People living in the neighbourhood of the investigated homes support the police, and are saying that under no circumstances should they make compromises.

Officers were searching for “concrete indications” of any plans for an attack, 660 News reported, quoting The Associated Press.

More information on the results of the operation is expected by the end of the day.