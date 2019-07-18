PM Borissov: The F-16 Fighting Falcons Should Be Paid Immediately

Bulgaria should pay immediately for the 8 new F-16 fighter jets which will be acquired by the Bulgarian Armed Forces, this country’s Premier Boyko Borissov said in the presence of Bulgarian ambassadors and diplomats and added that these fighter jets are the best military aircraft Bulgaria can afford at present.

The state budget needs to be amended due to the F-16 deal and the deficit will increase to EUR 1.2 billion. The training of the Bulgarian pilots to fly on F-16 will begin before the delivery of the new fighter aircraft and will continue 30 years, Bulgaria’s Minister of Economy Emil Karanikolov told the National Assembly Defense Committee, BNR reported.