President Rumen Radev Will Open the Fair in Rozhen

On July 19, Friday, the head of state Rumen Radev and his wife Desislava Radeva will attend the opening of the Rozhen fair. The President will open the event with the rhythm of Rhodope bells from the central stage of the Rozhen meadows near Smolyan at 10.30 am.

The fair will start with a gorge of over 200 bagpipers, with performances by legendary Valia Balkanska and the bagpiper Petar Yanev, as well as by the singer Maria Becheva from Chepelare.

More than 3500 participants from all over the country will perform in the folklore competition on four stages from 19 to 21 July. For the first time, folk groups of Bessarabian Bulgarians from Ukraine will participate.

With different events, exhibitions, museum expositions and attractions, the Rozhen Fair will present Bulgarian folk music, rituals, folklore, dance and costumes. The organizers are Smolyan Municipality and the "Rozhen - Heritage in the Future" Association.

