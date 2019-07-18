Parliament’s Defence Committee Approved Contracts with the US for F-16 Aircrafts

Bulgarian Parliament’s Defence Committee on July 17 approved the contracts with the United States for the purchase of the the F-16 fighter aircrafts with 13 votes in favour and 8 against, reports BNT.

The decision was adopted with the votes of GERB, MRF and United Patriots without "Ataka". The opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) and Volya voted against.

If the contracts are ratified by July 31, and the money on the deal translated by the end of the year, the first F-16 aircrafts s will start arriving in Bulgaria in 2023.