Bulgaria Continues Talks with Volkswagen on Building a New Plant

The efforts of the government for the strategic investment of Volkswagen in Bulgaria continue. This became clear after a meeting of representatives of Automotive Cluster Bulgaria with Prime Minister Boyko Borisov and ministers on July 17, reports BNT,

Turkey is chosen to continue negotiatiations with it preferentially, but that does not mean that the negotiation process is over for Bulgaria and it does not mean that the country has no chance for the Volkswagen plant. The statement came from a member of the Management Board of Automotive Cluster Bulgaria and former President of Bulgaria in the period 2011 – 2016, Rossen Plevneliev. Until a contract is signed, each of the countries can be chosen, he said.

He added that work with Volkswagen and meetings of negotiating teams would continue in the next months.

Emil Karanikolov, Minister of Economy sauid that in the last months the cluster proved that Bulgaria was ready to produce cars. There is no final decision yet for Volkswagen, the government's efforts continue, he said.

Since the establishment of the cluster in 2012, the number of companies in the automotive industry has increased from 30 to 230, and their turnover from 2 to 10 billion BGN. This was announced after the meeting. It was decided that a road for testing autonomous cars will be built in Bulgaria, as well as a 5G network laboratory.