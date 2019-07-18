The Parliament Authorised Minister Angelkova to Conclude Concession and Lease Contracts for Beaches
The Parliament has authorised the minister of tourism to conclude concession and lease contracts for beaches. This was decided by the MPs with the adoption of amendments to the Concessions Act on second reading, Focus News Agency reports.
Concessions on sea beaches will be executed under the Black Sea Coast Planning Act.
The bill authorises the minister of tourism to prepare concessions on beaches under the terms and conditions of the Tourism Act, as well as to submit proposals for concessions to the Council of Ministers, to organise the concessionaire selection process and to conclude contracts with the concessionaires. The tourism minister will also be able to control beach leases and sign lease contracts.
