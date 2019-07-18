Bulgarian National Assembly Postpones Launch of Toll System to 1 March 2020

The National Assembly has adopted amendments to the Roads Act on second reading, a Focus News Agency reporter said. The amendments were tabled by GERB MP Alexander Nenkov and a group of MPs. 
In order to ensure the engineering testing of the toll system, the amendments propose that the actual toll charging be postponed until the full operational readiness of the electronic toll system. This should be assured by a decision of the Council of Ministers. The amendments set a deadline of 1 March 2020, after which if no such decision has been taken, the mixed system should be implemented nonetheless. As of that date, vehicles of total permissible mass exceeding 3.5 tonnes will be charged tolls. Until the date of promulgation of that decision of the Council of Ministers, or until 29 February 2020, vehicles over 3.5 tonnes will pay a vignette fee.

