Customs Officers Discovered Undeclared Currency for nearly Half a Million BGN in a Passenger's Backpack
Customs officers from the Directorate-General for Customs Intelligence and Investigation / DG MRR) discovered undeclared 241,000 euros in a passenger's backpack on a bus selected for a thorough customs check.
The bus has traveled regularly from Bulgaria to Germany. It arrived at Customs Point Kalotina on 15.07.2019 around 16.30 pm in order to exit the country. When checking a hand baggage - a backpack of an Ukrainian citizen traveling in the bus, customs officers found a total of 241 000 undeclared euro in a nylon bag of clothes, in banknotes of 50, 100 and 200 euros. According to the explanation of the Ukrainian citizen, the currency was intended for the purchase of a car.
On July 16th 2019, the criminal proceedings against the defendant ended with an agreement concluded between the Slivnitsa Regional Prosecutor's Office and his defense counsel. The penalty imposed is "fine" at the rate of 1/5 of the offense, namely 48,200 euro.
