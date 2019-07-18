A New Study on the Dual Standard of Food Begins

The products for the new tests have already been purchased, writes Nova TV.



The state is launching a new study on a dual standard in food and alcohol on our and European markets.

The last large-scale inspection commissioned by the European Commission found a different composition in only 9% of the 1400 analyzed foods purchased by 19 countries. The open discrepancies are due to specific local laws, Vera Yourova, EU Consumer Commissioner, confirmed.

The products for the new tests have already been purchased, and within a few days the laboratory tests will begin. Experts will compare foods and alcohol beverages purchased from the shopping network of five Bulgarian cities and five other EU countries.

The new study will compare 5 groups of foods - pasta, dairy products, pastries, olive oil and canned foods. Alcoholic beverages are also included for the first time.