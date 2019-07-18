The Month of the Perseids Begins

From July 17th every year begins the activity of the most intense meteor shower in the summer months. Perseids are expected to offer 1-2 falling stars per minute during their peak between August 10 and August 15.

Made of tiny space debris from the comet Swift-Tuttle, the Perseids are named after the constellation Perseus. This is because the direction, or radiant, from which the shower seems to come in the sky lies in the same direction as Perseus. The Perseids are widely sought after by astronomers and stargazers because most years at its peak, one can see 60 to 100 meteors in an hour from a dark place.

You don't need any special equipment or a lot of skills to view a meteor shower. Even though all you really need is a clear sky, lots of patience. Perseids can be seen in the mountains, by the sea or just in some open and dark place.

