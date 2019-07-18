The Lower House of the US Congress Did Not Accept Trump's Proposal For Impeachment

The Lower House of the US Congress has rejected the proposal to initiate a procedure to remove President Donald Trump from office.



Only 95 congressmen voted against the draft resolution against 332. This shows the huge divide in the Democratic Party, comment analysts.

The House of Representatives, with a majority of Democrats, decides on the issue of impeachment for the first time. Submitting the proposal is probably an attempt to derive political dividends after another scandal involving President Trump's name, said familiar.

Meanwhile, he described the idea of ​​impeachment as "ridiculous" and continued the attacks on the four prominent representatives of the Democratic Party.