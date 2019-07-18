7 Years Since the Sarafovo Airport Attack in Burgas

Seven years have passed since the Sarafovo Airport bomb attack in Burgas, reported BGNES.

In the terrorist attack in 2012, five Israelis and one Bulgarian citizen were killed.

Novinite.com recalls:

A powerful bomb carried by a suicide bomber ripped through a bus at the arrivals terminal of Burgas Sarafovo Airport, on the Black Sea coast, on 18 July 2012, killing the Bulgarian driver and six Israeli tourists.

Two years later the Bulgarian prosecuting authorities and the State Agency for National Security (DANS) disclosed the name of the suicide bomber as Mohamad Hassan El-Husseini (alternatively, Mohamed Hassan El Husseim). He was born in Lebanon in 1989 and held a dual French-Lebanese citizenship. He had been staying in Bulgaria under the false identity of Jacque Felipe Martin.

Meliad Farah also used a fake identity, entering Bulgaria under the name of Brian Jeremiah Jameson, while Hassan El-Hajj Hassan travelled under the name of Ralph William Rico, the Bulgarian Ministry of the Interior said in July 2013.