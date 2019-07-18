The United States Excludes Turkey From the F-35 Program

Turkey's decision to purchase the Russian C-400 missile systems makes it impossible for the country to participate in the F-35 Fifth-generation US fighter plan. This was said in a written statement by the White House.

It also states that Washington will continue to cooperate with Ankara in the military sphere, taking into account the restrictions imposed by the purchase of missile complexes.

Turkey defined the decision as "unfair". "This unilateral measure does not respect the spirit of NATO and is not based on legitimate motives," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement. Turkey calls on the United States to reconsider its decision.

The US Department of Defense also expressed readiness to exclude the country from the project.

Ellen Lord, US Deputy Minister of Defense: I'm here to say three things - first, the United States has full confidence in the F-35 program. The United States and the other 35 partners in the program agree on the termination of Turkish participation in the program and the initiation of a formal exclusion process. As President Trump said - the United States continues to appreciate its strategic partnership with Turkey.