Bulgarians Mark 182 Years Since the Birth of Vasil Levski

Bulgaria marks the 182th anniversary of Vasil Levski's birthday. The center of the celebrations will again be Karlovo, the native town of the Apostle of Freedom.





In front of the monuments of Levski in the country wreaths and flowers will be placed. A number of different events are planned for the anniversary of the birth of Levski.

Vasil Kunchev was born in Karlovo in 1837. After the death of his father, the 15-year-old boy goes to his mother's brother, Archimandrite Vasily, who is a traveling monk of the Hilendar Monastery in Karlovo and Stara Zagora. In 1959 he was ordained as a Herodian. He decides to dedicate himself to the revolutionary struggle, "throws off the cassock," and in the beginning of 1962 he goes to Belgrade, where Georgi Rakovski prepares the First Bulgarian Legion. Because of his skills Vasil Kunchev received the nickname Levski(Lion). He participated in the detachment of Panayot Hitov, and then in the Second Bulgarian Legion of Rakovski.

Levski became one of the ideologists of the Bulgarian national revolution. His work was the creation of the Inner Revolutionary Organization, which he began to build in the beginning of 1869. The Apostle of Freedom is convinced that "our goal depends on our own efforts." He was captured in Kakrinsko hanche near Lovech at the end of 1872. The lawsuit against Levski was in Sofia, and his sentence - death by hanging was pronounced in January 1873 and the following month he was executed.