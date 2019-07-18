Mostly Sunny Weather Today, Highs between 27C and 32C

It will be mostly sunny today, with some cloudy spells in the afternoon and a few isolated showers. It will be a quiet and fine day, with maximum temperatures mostly between 27C and 32C, meteorologist Boryana Markova of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)told Focus News Agency. The atmospheric pressure will rise slightly and will be close to the average for the month.

The Black Sea coast will be mostly sunny, with some clouds developing in the afternoon but chances of rain are low. A light to moderate northeast wind, which in the afternoon will start blowing from the east-southeast. Maximum temperatures mostly between 25C and 28C. The sea water temperature is 24 -25C.