An Accident Left Three Metropolitan Districts without Electricity
Society | July 17, 2019, Wednesday // 13:16| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
High-voltage power lines accident, owned by the State Electricity System Operator, led to the exclusion of the Boyana substation in Sofia, CEZ reported. "Boyana" square, "Cinema Center" and part of "Manastirski livadi" in the capital are without electricity.
CEZ mobilizes all of its available teams to provide alternative power to the affected users as soon as possible, from the company assured.
Until the accident has been rectified, the company will maintain the supply of power to a backup scheme.
