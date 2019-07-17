An Accident Left Three Metropolitan Districts without Electricity

Society | July 17, 2019, Wednesday // 13:16| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: An Accident Left Three Metropolitan Districts without Electricity www.pixabay.com

High-voltage power lines accident, owned by the State Electricity System Operator, led to the exclusion of the Boyana substation in Sofia, CEZ reported. "Boyana" square, "Cinema Center" and part of "Manastirski livadi" in the capital are without electricity.

CEZ mobilizes all of its available teams to provide alternative power to the affected users as soon as possible, from the company assured.

Until the accident has been rectified, the company will maintain the supply of power to a backup scheme.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: CEZ, electricity, accident
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria