The Arrested for the Cyber Attack Against the National Revenue Agency also Hacked the Ministry of Education and Science 2 Years ago

The 20-year-old computer specialist, arrested in connection with an unprecedented cyber attack against the National Revenue Agency, has previously attacked state institutions, bTV reports.

According to them, in 2017, as a pupil, the detainee broke the protection of the website of the Ministry of Education and Science. The case gained media coverage, and the agency even invited the young person to take part in the procedures for protecting and storing information. Today, the hacker named Christian works in a company in Sofia, which is testing the safety of computer systems. He was arrested at his workplace. He doesn’t have a criminal record.

Details of the attack are yet to be clarified, including if the young man was working alone or in team and whether there was an internal man who helped them.