The National Assembly Will Discuss the Financing of Political Parties once again
According to BNR, the Bulgarian National Assembly is expected to include in its agenda President Radev's veto on amendments to the 2019 Budget Law which allows the financing of political parties by donations from legal entities and sole proprietors.
According to Bulgaria’s head of state Radev, the latest amendments make the political parties dependent on business and we should oppose to the threat of a possible merger between party and state, which is forbidden by the constitution.
