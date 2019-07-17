5 Interesting Food Festivals from Around the World

Peika.bg has prepared a list of 5 culinary festivals that all culinary tourists would definitely like to visit.

See who they are:

1. St. Anthony's Day in Lisbon - Portugal

Every year in June, this Lisbon festival honors St. Anthony of Padua, its most revered Patron Saint, with a holiday, lavish street celebrations and huge block party, with sardines and basil being the main part of them. From July 12-13, over 50 street events give a festive atmosphere to the beautiful historic districts of Alfama, Castelo and Madragoa. Long tables of street vendors sell beer and sangria for everyone to enjoy. The air is filled with the aroma of grilled sardines, which are the main food that is consumed during this colourful celebration.

2. The Asparagus Festival in Schwetzingen, Germany

There is hardly any other place where asparagus are as honored and loved as in Germany. Baden-Württemberg, however, is a leader in the cultivation of white asparagus that is magnified by connoisseurs because of its delicate taste. Schwetzingen, located in the northwest of Baden-Württemberg, around 10 km southwest of Heidelberg and 15 km southeast of Mannheim, prides itself as The Asparagus Town. There is also the annual celebration, which is held in May, with music and a ceremony for the designation of a new Queen of Asparagus.

3. The Truffle Festival in Piedmont, Italy

This fall festival in Piedmont features fine wines, exquisite wines, the rare and prized white truffle (that can only grow in nature) and much more to tempt the taste buds. The rich harvest of premium truffles has brought exceptional glory to the town of Alba in the Piedmont region of northern Italy. Every autumn there are celebrations dedicated to this rare and highly valued mushroom. They are held every weekend from mid-October to mid-November. The pride of the event is the market for valuable white truffles, located on the historic Cortile della Maddalena, in the heart of the Roman town of Alba.

4. The Hot Chili Peppers Festival in the Hatch Valley in New Mexico, USA

Hatch, New Mexico, might be a small town, but it is proud to be known as the "Chile Capital of the World," as it is a major producer of several varieties of chile peppers.The town, whose population numbers only 2000 people, welcomes over 30,000 guests each year. The festival celebrates its hot pepper heritage during the Hatch Chile Festival, held during Labor Day weekend annually. From fresh roasted chiles to homemade salsa, festival-goers are in a for a hot and tasty weekend, USA Today wrote.

5. Feast of the Beaujolais wine in Beauvais, France

According to France-Voyage the New Beaujolais Festival takes place on the third Thursday in November every year, the date when wine-making ends and the wine can be sold. This fruity new wine is keenly awaited by wine-lovers, and is also a great reason to meet friends in a welcoming atmosphere. This festival is the occasion for many events in the Beaujolais area, where celebrations often last until the end of the week. The new Beaujolais is traditionally launched with Les Sarmentelles in Beaujeu, where a procession of barrels filled with flaming vine shoots takes place before the first barrels are drilledinto, when the clock strikes midnight.