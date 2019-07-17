6 Months Imprisonment for 7 Hooligans who Attacked Bulgarian FC "Levski" Supporters in Bratislava

Crime | July 17, 2019, Wednesday // 12:11| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 6 Months Imprisonment for 7 Hooligans who Attacked Bulgarian FC "Levski" Supporters in Bratislava

Police in Slovakia imposed sentences on the Krakow and Ajax fans. The hooligans will be in prison for 6 months after attacking Levski supporters last Wednesday in Bratislava. Four Dutchmen and three Poles will go behind bars. Sentences are final, Bulgarian newspaper “Trud” wrote.

"The court has decided to impose these sanctions on the accused, both in terms of the serious nature of their actions and as a general disincentive to the future," a court spokesman in Bratislava acknowledged. In addition, the Dutch and Poles are forbidden to attend sporting events in Slovakia within the next 3 years.

We recall that the serious fight took place in the centre of the Slovak capital Bratislava against fans of Krakowia and Ajax Amsterdam with supporters of the Bulgarian FC "Levski”. Rapid police intervention prevented more serious incidents. 

Later, after it became clear that the detained Bulgarian supporters were not guilty, they were released. 

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bratislava, fight, Levski FC, Krakow and Ajax
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria