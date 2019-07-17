6 Months Imprisonment for 7 Hooligans who Attacked Bulgarian FC "Levski" Supporters in Bratislava
Police in Slovakia imposed sentences on the Krakow and Ajax fans. The hooligans will be in prison for 6 months after attacking Levski supporters last Wednesday in Bratislava. Four Dutchmen and three Poles will go behind bars. Sentences are final, Bulgarian newspaper “Trud” wrote.
"The court has decided to impose these sanctions on the accused, both in terms of the serious nature of their actions and as a general disincentive to the future," a court spokesman in Bratislava acknowledged. In addition, the Dutch and Poles are forbidden to attend sporting events in Slovakia within the next 3 years.
We recall that the serious fight took place in the centre of the Slovak capital Bratislava against fans of Krakowia and Ajax Amsterdam with supporters of the Bulgarian FC "Levski”. Rapid police intervention prevented more serious incidents.
Later, after it became clear that the detained Bulgarian supporters were not guilty, they were released.
- » The Arrested for the Cyber Attack Against the National Revenue Agency also Hacked the Ministry of Education and Science 2 Years ago
- » A Man Was Detained for the Hacker Attack against the National Revenue Agency
- » Cyber-attacks Around the world: From Business For millions to Political Shocks and Espionage
- » The Alleged Hacker Behind the Bulgarian NRA Attack Spoke
- » SUMMARY: Hackers have Penetrated the Bulgarian National Revenue Agency through the Tax Refund System
- » The Personal Data of Millions of Bulgarian Citizens and Companies Have Leaked from the National Revenue Agency