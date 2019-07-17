6 Months Imprisonment for 7 Hooligans who Attacked Bulgarian FC "Levski" Supporters in Bratislava

Police in Slovakia imposed sentences on the Krakow and Ajax fans. The hooligans will be in prison for 6 months after attacking Levski supporters last Wednesday in Bratislava. Four Dutchmen and three Poles will go behind bars. Sentences are final, Bulgarian newspaper “Trud” wrote.

"The court has decided to impose these sanctions on the accused, both in terms of the serious nature of their actions and as a general disincentive to the future," a court spokesman in Bratislava acknowledged. In addition, the Dutch and Poles are forbidden to attend sporting events in Slovakia within the next 3 years.

We recall that the serious fight took place in the centre of the Slovak capital Bratislava against fans of Krakowia and Ajax Amsterdam with supporters of the Bulgarian FC "Levski”. Rapid police intervention prevented more serious incidents.

Later, after it became clear that the detained Bulgarian supporters were not guilty, they were released.