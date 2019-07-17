Galina Georgieva Is the New Member of the CEM from the Quota of the Parliament

Bulgaria: Galina Georgieva Is the New Member of the CEM from the Quota of the Parliament www.pixabay.com

The deputies elected Galina Georgieva as a member of the CEM from the quota of the parliament.

She was proposed for the post by the chairman of the parliamentary committee on culture and media and GERB MP Vezhdi Rashidov, and in the hall received the support of 97 deputies. 57 voted against, 24 abstained. She should take the place of Ivo Atanasov, whose term expires.

Galina Georgieva is a bachelor of economics from the University of National and World Economy (UNWE) and has gained her professional experience by working in a number of media and telecommunication companies. She is currently working for the collective management of copyright and related rights, PROPHON, BGNES reported.

The other candidate was Iya Petkova-Gurbalova, elected by the BSP, but she did not get the required number of votes. According to the Radio and Television Act, the media regulator consists of five members, three of whom are elected by the National Assembly and two are appointed by the President. The current Chairperson of the CEM is Sofia Vladimirova.

