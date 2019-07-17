PM Borissov Is Delighted with the Hacker: He Is Unique, He Has to Work for the State

The detained for the National Revenue Agency attack man is a very educated and capable youth who wants to prove his skills and abilities to the public - that became clear from Prime Minister Boyko Borisov's comment at the beginning of the government meeting. Borissov did not conceal his admiration for the hacker's abilities and regretted that he had not been attracted earlier to work for the state.

"It is unique to prove that you have the skills We have unique children because he is a young man. We have real magicians. They are very young, very gifted and very capable… Such cyber-security ... that if he works for the state ...! “, the prime minister said at the beginning of the government meeting. Borissov regretted that now the hacker will be investigated instead of being recruited to work for the state.

He paid attention to Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov to raise the salaries of such IT specialists so that they could not harm the state, but to work for security systems and services.