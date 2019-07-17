The Government Has Granted BAS BGN 5 Million for Repairs

The government has allocated an additional BGN 5 mln to the Ministry of Education and Science budget for the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov announced at the beginning of the government meeting.

The meeting was also attended by the chairman of the Academia Academician Julian Revalski. The additional funds were granted after a conversation with Academician Revalski, Education Minister Krassimir Valchev and Minister of Finance Vladislav Goranov. The money will for emergency repairs of BAS buildings and museums. Revalski specified that these are the buildings of the BAS at Moskovska Str.

In front of the ministers, Revalski gave special thanks for the money on behalf of the academics. "This is a very important gesture in the years when we celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Academy, which is a recognition of science and attitude to the development of research."