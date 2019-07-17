PM Borissov: Bulgarian Exports to South Korea Increased by nearly 25% in the First Four Months of 2019

For the period January-May 2019, Bulgarian exports to the Republic of Korea registered an increase of nearly 25% compared to the same period last year and reached BGN 54.8 million. This was stated by the Deputy Minister of Economy at an event organized by the Korean-Bulgarian Association for friendship, attended by many Korean investors from different sectors.

Deputy Minister Borissov pointed out that one of the important directions of cooperation with the Republic of Korea is the development of bilateral trade. "The trend of increasing bilateral trade continues in 2019, and in the period January-May 2019 it is growing by more than 5% to 178 million BGN," Borissov said.

In his speech, he also emphasised the investments by pointing out that Bulgaria is a leader in the Central and Eastern Europe region in terms of the combination of three main macroeconomic indicators: credit rating, financial stability and the lowest government debt as a share of GDP. The Deputy Economy Minister emphasised that the interest of the Korean business in Bulgaria has led to the realisation of large-scale projects.

"We highly appreciate the activities of Korean companies in Bulgaria and we are ready to expand our support for future Korean projects here," he said, adding that much more could be achieved in attracting Korean investments in Bulgaria, which for the period from 1996 to 2018 y over € 210 million ".

The event was also attended by the Executive Director of the Bulgarian Investment Agency Mr. Stamen Yanev, the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Bulgaria Mr Shin Maeng-Ho and the chairpersons of the Korean-Bulgarian Friendship Association.