Tutankhamun's Sarcophagus Will Be Restored a Decade after its Discovery

The golden sarcophagus of the most famous ancient Egyptian pharaoh Tutankhamun, who lived more than 3.3 thousand years ago, will be restored in Egypt to be exhibited in one of the halls of the new Egyptian Museum near the Pyramids of Giza.

Earlier, the Egyptian authorities decided to transport the gold-plated sarcophagus from the Kings Valley to Luxor in Cairo to place this treasure among the other objects in the Tutankhamun thematic room in the new Egyptian Museum. Although most of the objects are now in the Museum of Egyptian Antiquities in Cairo, visitors to the tomb can still see Tutankhamun's mummy, the outermost wooden coffin, and a quartzite sarcophagus, as well as the paintings depicting his life and death, BBC wrote.

Tutankhamun's tomb was discovered in the Valley of the Kings, near Luxor, in 1922 by the British archaeologists Howard Carter and George Herbert, the fifth Earl of Carnarvon and it hasn’t been renovated since then.

The Sarcophagus will be shown in a special hall of the new museum, dedicated to the treasures of the tomb of Tutankhamun along with all the other golden sarcophagi of the Pharaoh that will be transported from the museum to Tahrir Square," said the new Egyptian Museum's curator.

According to the director of the Restoration Department of the the famous museum, the restoration work will take about eight months. "The Sarcophagus has suffered a lot of damage, including high humidity, and the golden tiles that cover it are unstable." Before sending this cultural monument to Cairo, all the defects and restorations will be documented, " the scientist explained.