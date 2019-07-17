EU Agriculture Ministers Discussed the Situation with African Swine Fever

Bulgaria: EU Agriculture Ministers Discussed the Situation with African Swine Fever pixabay.com

The Agriculture Ministers of the Member States in the European Union (EU) discussed the situation with the African swine fever (ASF) disease in Bulgaria. This happened during yesterday's Agriculture and Fisheries Council meeting in Brussels. The Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forestry Desislava Taneva focuses on additional food control measures that cross the borders.

She pointed out that they are at risk for the transmission of the disease.

In her words, it is common action and an integrated plan to tackle this dangerous disease with the EU as a whole. All countries have expressed their support for the continuation of coordinated action to combat African swine fever. They located the border areas, the implementation of effective supervision and control measures with stakeholders.

Bulgaria insists on timely funding from the European Commission for veterinary programs to tackle the disease.

Desislava Taneva said that  this assistance is extremely important and the country expects support for the actions of last year.

