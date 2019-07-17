Turkey Will not Give up on Drilling Near Cyprus, Despite EU Sanctions

European sanctions will not make Turkey to give up on drilling near Cyprus, the Turkish foreign ministry said. Ankara responded to yesterday's decision by EU foreign ministers to take measures against Turkey for its gas drilling in the waters of the exclusive economic zone of Cyprus.

Interruption of negotiations on air transport agreement, European Investment Bank loans for Turkey are questionable, reduces the envisaged assistance from Brussels for 2020.

Currently, two Turkish ships are drilling, there is a third, and Turkey intends to send another one.

According to the European Union, these actions violate the sovereignty of Cyprus and international laws.

