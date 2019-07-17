Cyber-attacks Around the world: From Business For millions to Political Shocks and Espionage

On the occasion of another cyber-attack, this time in our country, EU Commissioner Maria Gabriel said that Europe is lagging behind with cybersecurity investments. She recalled that in the next programming period, EUR 4 billion is foreseen for investments because hacker breaks are causing serious damage to the European Union.

Maria Gabriel stressed that Bulgaria has immediately notified the European Commission of the breakthrough and leak of data from the NRA. She reminded that both the commission and the cyber-raider can provide expert and technical assistance.

Maria Gabriel, Commissioner: Remember just one year ago, 2018th, there was a massive hacker attack on the European institutions, this year in Germany, millions of personal data from journalists and politicians also caused great concern. What we are now important for us - first of all, we have a valid Cyber ​​Security Act of 27 June. According to him, at the request of the Member State, I stress that the role of Bulgaria is the leading role, operational aid can be requested. Our cyber-aggression can very quickly help clean technically to detect the incident and technically to make the capacity more resistant to attacks. We, the EC, in case we are asked for assistance, are ready to send experts to Bulgaria as soon as possible.

The damage from hacking attacks is really big and affects hundreds of millions of people. Maria Gabriel urges the European Parliament and the European Council to accept more quickly its proposal to establish a European center to coordinate the establishment of national cyber-security centers.

One of the main arguments is that more and more attacks by hackers, which are successful and cost the economy billions of euros of losses, are confusing in the pockets of people.

Attention is drawn to the fact that an electronic tax refund service is being attacked in Bulgaria. According to experts, this may be an attempt to build a system for fictitious reporting of tax and social security payments.