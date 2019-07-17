Sunny Today, Scattered Showers and Thunder

It will be mostly sunny today, with scattered showers and thunder, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology told Focus News Agency.

A light to moderate wind from the north-northwest. Maximum temperatures from 25C to 30C, in Sofia 24-25C. The Black Sea coast will be mostly sunny, with a light to moderate northeast wind. Maximum temperatures at 26-28C.

Seawater temperature at 24-25C.