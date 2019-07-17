Sunny Today, Scattered Showers and Thunder

Society » ENVIRONMENT | July 17, 2019, Wednesday // 09:15| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Sunny Today, Scattered Showers and Thunder

It will be mostly sunny today, with scattered showers and thunder,  the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology told Focus News Agency.

A light to moderate wind from the north-northwest. Maximum temperatures from 25C to 30C, in Sofia 24-25C. The Black Sea coast will be mostly sunny, with a light to moderate northeast wind. Maximum temperatures at 26-28C.

Seawater temperature at 24-25C.

 

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Bulgaria, sunny
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria