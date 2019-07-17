Sunny Today, Scattered Showers and Thunder
July 17, 2019, Wednesday
It will be mostly sunny today, with scattered showers and thunder, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology told Focus News Agency.
A light to moderate wind from the north-northwest. Maximum temperatures from 25C to 30C, in Sofia 24-25C. The Black Sea coast will be mostly sunny, with a light to moderate northeast wind. Maximum temperatures at 26-28C.
Seawater temperature at 24-25C.
