Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova Held a Meeting with Leading Travel Agencies

Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova met with leading travel agencies in order to discuss measures for attracting organized tourists in the late bookings and last minute segment for summer 2019 and preparations for the 2020 summer season. The meeting was held in the Golden Sands seaside resort

According to BNR, the tour operators confirmed there was powerful competition from countries in the region which are conducting a large-scale campaign to attract tourists by directly subsidizing charter programmes. They emphasized the need to earmark more money to advertise the country as a tourist destination. 

 

