Tonight the Traffic on Struma Highway Will Be Stopped for an Hour

Society | July 16, 2019, Tuesday // 16:48| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Tonight the Traffic on Struma Highway Will Be Stopped for an Hour

From 23:00 to 24:00, the traffic on Struma Highway will be stopped in both directions. This will happen at the 163rd km of the motorway in the area of ​​the of Marino Pole village near Petrich.

In order to avoid traffic problems during the day, a framework for the construction of an electronic toll collection system for the use of the national road network on a distance basis for vehicles above 3.5 tons will be installed late in the evening.

During this period, the traffic will be redirected by a bypass route: through the village of Kulata - Chuchuligovo - Marino pole - Marikostinovo - Struma Motorway and vice versa. Drivers need to drive carefully, according to the speed limits and the road signaling.

All citizens and transport companies can get information about the current traffic situation from the API website.

Struma Highway, toll system, traffic
