The Toll System Will Start Running at 12-14 Stotinki per Kilometer

12-14 stotinki per kilometer for the truck over 12 tons with 3 axles will be the price with which the national toll system will start on 16 August, announced Deputy Minister of Regional Development Nikolay Nankov after the meeting of the Consultative Council for the introduction of the system, , indicates "24 hours".

"This money will not be collected by the carriers until March next year when the toll system commercial exploitation will begin.” The time between August 16 and New Year will serve the National Governance and the carriers to determine if this is the most appropriate tariff. it will come into force by an act of the Council of Ministers, "he said.