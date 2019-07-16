The Toll System Will Start Running at 12-14 Stotinki per Kilometer

Society | July 16, 2019, Tuesday // 16:35| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Toll System Will Start Running at 12-14 Stotinki per Kilometer www.pixabay.com

12-14 stotinki per kilometer for the truck over 12 tons with 3 axles will be the price with which the national toll system will start on 16 August, announced Deputy Minister of Regional Development Nikolay Nankov after the meeting of the Consultative Council for the introduction of the system,  , indicates "24 hours".

"This money will not be collected by the carriers until March next year when the toll system commercial exploitation will begin.” The time between August 16 and New Year will serve the National Governance and the carriers to determine if this is the most appropriate tariff. it will come into force by an act of the Council of Ministers, "he said.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: toll system, carriers, Nikolay Nankov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria