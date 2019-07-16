A 10-Year Plan For the Development of Bulgartransgaz's Networks For the Period 2019-2028 was Discussed

A ten-year plan for the development of the networks of Bulgartransgaz EAD for the period 2019-2028 was discussed today at a public discussion in the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission.



The plan stipulates that the priority activities for development of Bulgartransgaz EAD's infrastructure for the period 2019-2028 are the expansion of the gas transmission infrastructure in the section of the Bulgarian-Turkish and the Bulgarian-Serbian border. It also states that a technically sound, reliable and efficient basic and auxiliary gas infrastructure must be maintained. For this period, modernization, rehabilitation and extension of the gas transmission networks and facilities are envisaged. It is planned to further develop interconnection. An extension of the storage capacity of natural gas is also foreseen.



The 10-year plan foresees that new interconnections with neighboring countries will be built and put into operation in the period 2019-2028. It is planned that Bulgaria will pass through key cross-border gas pipelines, which will be connected to the existing gas transmission system of Bulgartransgaz EAD. With the implementation of the company's plans, Bulgaria's gas infrastructure will connect the European natural gas market to the Caspian, Central Asia, Middle East, Eastern Mediterranean and North Africa markets.

As a result, natural gas supplies to the country and to the region will be ensured, creating real conditions for the diversification of sources and routes for the supply of natural gas to and through Bulgaria, Bulgartransgaz explained.



In line with the plans for development of the gas infrastructure in the region there are also the plans for expansion of the existing gas storage facility "Chiren", as well as the modernization and rehabilitation of the gas transmission network of Bulgartransgaz EAD.



The implementation of all these projects is interdependent, aiming to contribute to the efficiency and development of a single pan-European gas network.



Priority in the investment activity of Bulgartransgaz EAD is the construction of new pipelines, which create conditions for accelerating the gasification in the country with the respective economic, social, environmental and other benefits to the local population.



The expected result of the implementation of this plan is to increase the quality and volume of services offered by Bulgartransgaz EAD related to the transportation and storage of natural gas and is directly related to the transformation of Bulgaria into a significant regional gas hub, create technical possibilities for input and output of natural gas flows coming from various sources and new routes.



The plan will be adopted at a private KEVR meeting on August 8th.