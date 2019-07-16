6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Was Registered in Bali

There is no danger of a tsunami.



An earthquake shook the Indonesian island of Bali, the island of Lombok, and the province of East Java.

The earthquake was with a magnitude of 6.1 and caused damage to homes and temples. According to local authorities, the earthquake triggered panic, but no tsunami warning was announced.

Such earthquakes in Indonesia occur frequently, as the island is located on the Pacific Ring of Fire.

In 2004, an earthquake in the Indian Ocean, followed by a tsunami, caused the deaths of 230,000 people in a dozen countries. Most of the victims were in Indonesia.