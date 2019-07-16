About 3% of the National Revenue Agency Data are Affected by the Attack on its Servers

At the Prime Minister's disposal, a system review is performed to minimize attempts for new hacker attacks, writes NOVA TV.



"An extremely unpleasant attack, the information is actually part of the NRA's database, about 3% of the total data base is affected, and the exact number of persons whose personal data has been downloaded is still to be determined." This was stated by the Minister of Finance Vladislav Goranov during a briefing after the meeting of the Council of Security at the Council of Ministers in connection with the hacker attack against the NRA.

"Not only personal data but also tax information was affected by the hackers. It is insufficient to make a complete conclusion about the property of an individual, but this does not make the case easier for explanation, "Goranov said.

,,Since the hacker attack was established, the best possible capacity available in the state and in the private business is working on the NRA system, "he said.

Goranov said he did not want to seek a link between the budget update and the acquisition of new capabilities for the army and the day that this hacker attack took place.

Novinite.com recalls that the personal data of millions of Bulgarian citizens and companies have leaked from the National Revenue Agency on Monday.