President Rumen Radev has returned for a new discussion the texts of the State Budget Buget Act, writes NOVA TV. 

The president vetoed the financing of the parties from the business. Rumen Radev returned for a new discussion separate texts from § 2 and 3 of the Law on Amending the State Budget Act 2019, which introduced the financing of political parties with donations from legal entities and sole traders.

The head of state welcomed the citizens' position stated in a national referendum of over 2.5 million Bulgarian citizens to limit the amount of the financial subsidy for the parties. The changes, however, with which the parliament authorized the financing of parties by legal entities and sole traders, undermine the constitutional stature of Bulgarian democracy, Radev said.

According to him, the constitutional model of the political system is being replaced without a change in the Constitution.

With accepted changes, parties become dependent on the business that will finance their existence, is the position of the president.

