EP Will Vote Today Ursula Gertrud von der Leyen 's Nomination for President of the European Commission

Tonight, the European Parliament will vote on the European Council's proposal,Ursula Gertrud von der Leyen, to head the European Commission. Ursula Gertrud von der Leyen needs the support of an absolute majority of European deputies.

Today, European Commission President-designate Ursula Gertrud von der Leyen will outline his program in a debate with MEPs, and tonight the European Parliament will vote on her candidacy.

The political groups have already had the opportunity to ask questions during last week's meetings.

In order to become President of the Commission, she needs the support of 374 MEPs. The ballot will be secret in paper ballots as well.

If she fails to gain enough support, the European Council will have to propose a new candidate.

This is one of the most important tasks of the parliament at the beginning of the new term.

Once the President of the Commission is elected, the new European Commission will begin work.

In the autumn, hearings of EU commissioners will be held.