The EU Has Imposed Sanctions on Turkey

The foreign ministers of the countries in the European Union have imposed initial sanctions against Turkey. The reason is gas drilling in the waters of the exclusive economic zone of Cyprus.

In a statement adopted last night, EU foreign ministers say they are interrupting negotiations on an air transport agreement and will urge the European Investment Bank to review Turkey's lending. In addition, the European Union cuts nearly 150m euros in European aid for Turkey in 2020.

Ministers have warned that the European Commission is working on further targeted measures against Turkey, which began EU accession talks in 2005.

The European Union's decisions on sanctions against Ankara will not affect its determination to continue with energy activities near Cyprus, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Two Turkish ships are drilling near Cyprus. According to the EU, this is a violation of international laws and sovereignty.