The Closed Swimming Pools in Sofia Have Removed the Violations and are Already Working

The Closed Swimming Pools in Sofia Have Removed the Violations and are Already Working

The Regional Health Inspectorate closed 6 swimming pools in Sofia because of a lack of water quality.

Dr Desislava Dragancheva, Head of State Health Control Department, said in the morning block of BNT that the violations have been removed and the pools are already open.

Pools that were closed due to the water quality violation are already in operation. Violations have been removed.

Pools have been subject to chemical deviations in water quality related to pool use and water purification.

Repeated samples have already been released, in which the indicators comply with the norms and the pools are open.

