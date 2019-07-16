"Cinema Under the Stars" Begins Tonight with the Movie "Ága"

The Bulgarian National Television invites you to "Cinema under the Stars". This evening at the Summer Stage in Boris's Garden you can watch the movie "Ága".

The movie won 38 awards from prestigious film festivals and after almost 30 years of absence, he returned Bulgaria to the main program of "Berlinale".

The beginning of the screening is at 21:00!

 

