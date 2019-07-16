About 1.7 million People Have Been Infected with the HIV Virus in 2018

This represents a drop of 16% compared to 2010. The decrease is due to effective measures in Eastern and South Africa, according to a UN report.



According to data in South Africa, the number of new cases of AIDS has decreased by more than 50 per cent. At the same time, there is an alarming increase of about 29% in Eastern Europe and Central Asia, as well as in the Middle East, North Africa and Latin America.

Christine Kafando, a representative of a non-governmental organization: Young people between 14 and 24 years of age are the most affected and this is unacceptable after all years of mobilization and struggle.



The number of people who underwent treatment also rose and last year they were over 23 million of the 38 million people living with the virus. Nearly 770,000 people have died.