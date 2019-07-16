Dr. Miroslav Parvanov: African Swine Fever is Becoming a Global Problem

The Association of Industrial Swine Breeding and the Association of Swine Breeders convened a meeting with journalists on the occasion of the growing disease of African swine fever and the consequences for the sector.

According to official data, 99% of pigs in Bulgaria are growing in industrial pig farms.

In Bulgaria there are several outbreaks of the disease in the four corners of the country.

Dr Miroslav Parvanov, of the Association of Veterinary Doctors for Productive Animals, warned that African swine fever was becoming a global problem. He stressed that this is an extremely contagious disease for which there is no vaccine and there is no cure:

"Whatever measures we take, the entire veterinary community in Bulgaria will be mobilized if others will come from abroad if the entire gendarmerie and the police are to participate without the awareness of the people who hide the animals and distribute food products in such a severe epizootic situation, we can not deal with this disease. We put the economy of the country at risk, on the one hand, but on the other - there are no other better invented measures from the world practice. This time, the Food Agency and we, as veterinarians, are absolutely prepared with all the prescribed rules, we respond adequately. Unfortunately, this disease apparently spreads outside the boundaries of all borders, its scale is enormous, and obviously a global solution must be sought. "

Yesterday, the Agriculture Ministers of the Member States in the European Union (EU) discussed the situation with African swine fever (ASF) disease. The Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forestry Desislava Taneva focuses on additional food control measures that cross the borders. She pointed out that they are at risk for the transmission of the disease. Bulgaria insists on timely funding from the European Commission for veterinary programs to tackle the disease. Desislava Taneva said that this assistance is extremely important and the country expects support for the actions of last year.