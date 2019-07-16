38 Streets and the Square in the Old Town of Veliko Tarnovo Were Repaired

With BGN 11 million Veliko Turnovo Municipality renovated 38 streets and the square in the old town. The ,,Samovodska charshiya'' has a new stone pavement and near the Tsarevets fortress there is a parking lot for nearly 100 cars and a tourist bus.

Two years of repairing the streets and staircases in the old town, several times the construction companies were returned to repair the renovation of the stone slabs on the streets through which the main tourist flow passes in Veliko Tarnovo.

The old street of crafts, the square through the museum "Revival and constituent assembly" were renovated. The panoramic playgrounds have been completely changed and the historic siding panels have been repaired.

In the "Cholakovtsi" panel, large street repairs were made, more than 2000 trees and bushes were planted, the pedestrianized connection with the Buzludja neighborhood was repaired.

The financing of the repairs is from the ''Regions in Growth'' Program.